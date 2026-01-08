 Skip navigation
Buccaneers fire DL coach Charlie Strong, CBs coach Kevin Ross

  
Published January 8, 2026 02:01 PM

While Todd Bowles will remain Tampa Bay’s head coach in 2026, most of the coaching staff will be different.

In addition to moving on from the team’s offensive and special teams coordinator, the Buccaneers have dismissed more position coaches.

Per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, defensive line coach Charlie Strong and defensive backs coach Kevin Ross have been fired.

Safeties coach Nick Rapone, who is 69, plans to retire.

Strong — the former Louisville, Texas, South Florida head coach — had joined the Bucs’ staff in 2025. Ross had been with the Bucs as cornerbacks coach since Bruce Arians took the head coaching job in 2019. Rapone had also been on the staff since 2019.