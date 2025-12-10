Ravens say Lamar Jackson had a rest day

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been listed with a variety of injuries when he missed practice in recent weeks, but none of them were cited as the reason he was off the field on Wednesday.

The team’s injury lists rest as the reason why Jackson did not participate. He has been listed with knee, ankle, and toe injuries since returning from a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury.

Jackson has not missed any games despite missing practices the last four weeks.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (shoulder) was also out of practice on Wednesday. Running back Keaton Mitchell (knee), linebacker Tavius Robinson (foot), and cornerback Nate Wiggins (foot) were limited participants. Safety Ar’Darius Washington (Achilles) was a full participant.

Neither Robinson nor Washington is currently on the 53-man roster for Baltimore, so they’ll need to be activated to play against the Bengals this week.