 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_siriannionhurts_251210.jpg
Sirianni: Talk of benching Hurts is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_parsonsholding_251210.jpg
Should Parsons have gotten holding calls v. Bears?
nbc_pft_marcusfreeman_251210.jpg
Notre Dame’s Freeman generating NFL interest

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v New York Jets - NFL 2025
Tyrod Taylor, Justin Fields among 10 Jets who sit out practice
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_siriannionhurts_251210.jpg
Sirianni: Talk of benching Hurts is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_parsonsholding_251210.jpg
Should Parsons have gotten holding calls v. Bears?
nbc_pft_marcusfreeman_251210.jpg
Notre Dame’s Freeman generating NFL interest

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v New York Jets - NFL 2025
Tyrod Taylor, Justin Fields among 10 Jets who sit out practice
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens say Lamar Jackson had a rest day

  
Published December 10, 2025 04:54 PM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been listed with a variety of injuries when he missed practice in recent weeks, but none of them were cited as the reason he was off the field on Wednesday.

The team’s injury lists rest as the reason why Jackson did not participate. He has been listed with knee, ankle, and toe injuries since returning from a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury.

Jackson has not missed any games despite missing practices the last four weeks.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (shoulder) was also out of practice on Wednesday. Running back Keaton Mitchell (knee), linebacker Tavius Robinson (foot), and cornerback Nate Wiggins (foot) were limited participants. Safety Ar’Darius Washington (Achilles) was a full participant.

Neither Robinson nor Washington is currently on the 53-man roster for Baltimore, so they’ll need to be activated to play against the Bengals this week.