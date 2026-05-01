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Ravens sign third-rounder Ja’Kobi Lane, two more draft picks

  
Published May 1, 2026 07:10 AM

The Ravens have signed almost all of their draft picks ahead of Friday’s start to their rookie minicamp.

A flurry of signings on Thursday left them with nine of their 11 picks under contract, including third-round pick Ja’Kobi Lane. The wideout had 49 catches for 745 yards and four touchdowns during his final season at USC.

The Ravens also signed fifth-round cornerback Chandler Rivers and sixth-round punter Ryan Eckley in their final wave of agreements. First-round guard Vega Ioane, fourth-round wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, fourth-round tight end Matt Hibner, fifth-round tight end Josh Cuevas, fifth-round running back Adam Randall, and seventh-round offensive lineman Evan Beerntsen are the other picks who have signed their four-year deals.

Second-round edge rusher Zion Young and seventh-round defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny are the only unsigned members of the class.