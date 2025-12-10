 Skip navigation
Rams will activate WR Tutu Atwell from IR this week

  
Published December 10, 2025 05:48 PM

The Rams will activate wide receiver Tutu Atwell from injured reserve this week, coach Sean McVay said Wednesday.

Atwell has not played since Oct. 19 when he injured a hamstring, missing six consecutive games.

The Rams had to make a decision on Atwell this week about whether to activate him from injured reserve or let him finish the season on injured reserve.

Atwell signed a $10 million contract in the offseason but has only four catches for 164 yards and a touchdown this season.