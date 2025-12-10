Rams will activate WR Tutu Atwell from IR this week

The Rams will activate wide receiver Tutu Atwell from injured reserve this week, coach Sean McVay said Wednesday.

Atwell has not played since Oct. 19 when he injured a hamstring, missing six consecutive games.

The Rams had to make a decision on Atwell this week about whether to activate him from injured reserve or let him finish the season on injured reserve.

Atwell signed a $10 million contract in the offseason but has only four catches for 164 yards and a touchdown this season.