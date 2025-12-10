Raiders LT Kolton Miller returns to practice Wednesday

Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller returned to practice on Wednesday, the team announced.

It was his first practice since Week 4.

The team’s injury report, released later today, will indicate how much Miller did.

The Raiders will have 21 days to either activate Miller to the active roster or place him back on injured reserve.

The eight-year veteran injured an ankle in the team’s loss to the Bears. The Raiders placed him on injured reserve on Sept. 30.

Miller, the team’s first-round pick in 2018, has played in 113 games, with 111 starts, for the Raiders. He signed a contract extension with the team in July.