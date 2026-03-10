 Skip navigation
Texans K Ka’imi Fairbairn agrees to two-year extension

  
Published March 10, 2026 01:43 PM

The Texans already had kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn under contract for 2026 and they’ve made a move to make sure he’ll be around beyond next season as well.

NFL Media reports that Fairbairn has agreed to a two-year extension in Houston. The deal is worth $13 million.

The $6.5 million average annual value would make Fairbairn the highest-paid kicker in the league.

Fairbairn is heading into his 10th season with the Texans and he ranks third in most game played for the franchise. He led the league with 44 made field goals and 48 attempts during the 2025 season. The 44 made field goals tie David Akers for the most in a single season by any player.

Fairbairn is 255-of-291 on those kicks over his entire career and he’s also made 93.4 percent of his extra point attempts.