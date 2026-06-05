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Nick Sirianni on Nolan Smith’s recent arrest: “We address everything”
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Broncos LB Jonathon Cooper arrested for domestic violence

  
Published June 5, 2026 12:50 PM

Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper was arrested in Colorado on Thursday night.

TMZ reports that Cooper was taken into custody around 11 p.m. and that he is being held on two counts of domestic violence. Cooper also faces one count of criminal mischief.

Cooper is expected to appear before a judge on Friday and another hearing in the case is set for Monday.

“We are aware of the matter and are gathering more information,” the Broncos said in a statement provided to multiple reporters.

Cooper was a 2021 seventh-round pick in Denver. He has started every game over the last three seasons and has recorded 27 sacks over the last three seasons.