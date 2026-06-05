Cowboys agree to terms with first-rounder Malachi Lawrence

The Cowboys have all of their draft picks under contract.

Edge rusher Malachi Lawrence became the final member of the class to agree to terms on Friday. His agents at the Win Sports Group told ESPN that Lawrence came to terms on a four-year, $20.22 million deal with the team.

The Cowboys will also hold an option on a fifth season that must be exercised ahead of Lawrence’s fourth NFL campaign.

Lawrence was one of two first-round picks for the Cowboys this year. Safety Caleb Downs was the other one and Dallas will be looking for the rookies to become cornerstones of an improved defense this fall and in the years to come.