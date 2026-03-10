 Skip navigation
Report: Cardinals pivoted to Gardner Minshew after Jimmy Garoppolo talks hit a “snag”

  
Published March 10, 2026 01:24 PM

Before free agency, it was widely believed that the Cardinals would make a play for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. And they did.

But they agreed to terms with quarterback Gardner Minshew instead.

So what happened? Via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, talks between the Cardinals and Garoppolo “hit a snag.” That prompted the Cardinals to pivot to Minshew.

The Rams have said they’d like to have Garoppolo back. He has served as the primary backup to Matthew Stafford for the past two years.

Regardless, the most clear alternative for Garoppolo didn’t come to fruition. He remains free to talk to any team, and to come to terms whenever and wherever he wants.