Connor McGovern: Josh Allen got involved to make sure I stayed in Buffalo

Connor McGovern said last week that he thought his time with the Bills was “over and done,” so it came as a surprise when news broke over the weekend that the center was signing a four-year deal to remain in Buffalo.

During an interview with Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio, McGovern explained how things took an unexpected turn ahead of the start of free agency. McGovern said that he always had interest in returning to the Bills, but that the team said he’d get a chance to hit the open market during exit interviews and that remained the plan until quarterback Josh Allen shared his preference for McGovern’s return.

“They were gonna let me test free agency,” McGovern said. “Then our good friend No. 17 kind of got involved and wanted to make sure that this got done.”

Keeping the best player on the team happy is usually a good idea and it seems the Bills were able to do that by securing McGovern’s commitment this week.