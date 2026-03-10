 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_availablefreeagents_260310.jpg
What’s next for Hendrickson in free agency?
nbc_pft_rebuildingthetitans_260310.jpg
Titans reportedly spend big-time in free agency
nbc_pft_saintsadditions_260310.jpg
Report: NO adds to offense with Etienne, Edwards

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_availablefreeagents_260310.jpg
What’s next for Hendrickson in free agency?
nbc_pft_rebuildingthetitans_260310.jpg
Titans reportedly spend big-time in free agency
nbc_pft_saintsadditions_260310.jpg
Report: NO adds to offense with Etienne, Edwards

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Connor McGovern: Josh Allen got involved to make sure I stayed in Buffalo

  
Published March 10, 2026 01:03 PM

Connor McGovern said last week that he thought his time with the Bills was “over and done,” so it came as a surprise when news broke over the weekend that the center was signing a four-year deal to remain in Buffalo.

During an interview with Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio, McGovern explained how things took an unexpected turn ahead of the start of free agency. McGovern said that he always had interest in returning to the Bills, but that the team said he’d get a chance to hit the open market during exit interviews and that remained the plan until quarterback Josh Allen shared his preference for McGovern’s return.

“They were gonna let me test free agency,” McGovern said. “Then our good friend No. 17 kind of got involved and wanted to make sure that this got done.”

Keeping the best player on the team happy is usually a good idea and it seems the Bills were able to do that by securing McGovern’s commitment this week.