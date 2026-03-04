Connor McGovern does not expect to re-sign with Bills

Connor McGovern has been a fixture on the Bills offensive line for the last three seasons, but he expects to be wearing a different uniform during the 2026 season.

McGovern told Tim Graham of TheAthletic.com that he’d like to remain with the Bills and that he thinks they’d re-sign him in an ideal scenario, “but sometimes you’ve got to look in the mirror and be realistic.” In this case, McGovern’s reality is being formed by a lack of communication from the Bills since the team’s loss to the Broncos in the playoffs.

“They haven’t contacted me once,” McGovern said. “In my gut, that says it’s over and done.”

McGovern, who is No. 30 on PFT’s list of this year’s top free agents, started at guard in Buffalo in 2023 before moving to center for the last two seasons. Tyler Linderbaum is seen as the top center set to become a free agent next week and McGovern could find plenty of suitors among teams that aren’t going to land the former Ravens first-rounder’s signature on a contract.