With Aaron Rodgers undecided, Steelers are “nosing around” the quarterback market

Plenty of veteran quarterbacks are and will be available. The Steelers are sitting at the window, waiting for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to come home.

But as they press a collective nose against the glass, they’re also reportedly “nosing around” the quarterback market.

Mike Garafolo used that term during a Monday appearance on NFL Network in explaining that the Steelers know they need to have a “contingency plan” in place, if Rodgers decides to play for someone else — or to not play at all.

Either way, the clock is ticking. And potential options will be disappearing.

Kirk Cousins. Geno Smith. Joe Flacco. Just to name a few. Will any of them wait to see what Rodgers will do?

The Steelers shouldn’t be waiting. All due respect to the future first-ballot Hall of Famer, but Rodgers is a long way from the guy who won four MVP awards.

Really, who else is pursuing him? Last year, Rodgers was the Plan B if Matthew Stafford left the Rams. That’s it.

This year, the Cardinals make sense, but for the fact that they can just go ahead and renovate the basement of the NFC West.