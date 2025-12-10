NFL schedules Texans-Chargers, Ravens-Packers for Saturday, December 27

The NFL has announced two Saturday games for the Week 17 schedule.

On Saturday, December 27, the Texans will play the Chargers at 4:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Then the Ravens will play the Packers at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock.

The NFL uses flexible scheduling to put big games in broadcast windows that everyone can watch. The league announced when the schedule came out during the offseason that there would be games on Saturday, December 27, but it did not announce at the time which games would be played on that date. Now we know it’s Texans-Chargers and Ravens-Packers, two games featuring four teams in playoff contention.

The league will also play two games on the final Saturday of the regular season, January 3. Those games may not be announced until six days in advance.