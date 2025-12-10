 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_siriannionhurts_251210.jpg
Sirianni: Talk of benching Hurts is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_parsonsholding_251210.jpg
Should Parsons have gotten holding calls v. Bears?
nbc_pft_marcusfreeman_251210.jpg
Notre Dame’s Freeman generating NFL interest

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Other PFT Content

NFL schedules Texans-Chargers, Ravens-Packers for Saturday, December 27

  
Published December 10, 2025 06:08 PM

The NFL has announced two Saturday games for the Week 17 schedule.

On Saturday, December 27, the Texans will play the Chargers at 4:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Then the Ravens will play the Packers at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock.

The NFL uses flexible scheduling to put big games in broadcast windows that everyone can watch. The league announced when the schedule came out during the offseason that there would be games on Saturday, December 27, but it did not announce at the time which games would be played on that date. Now we know it’s Texans-Chargers and Ravens-Packers, two games featuring four teams in playoff contention.

The league will also play two games on the final Saturday of the regular season, January 3. Those games may not be announced until six days in advance.