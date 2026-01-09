Ravens request interview with Bills OC Joe Brady

The Ravens are interested in speaking with an assistant coach from the AFC East.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Baltimore has put in a request to interview Buffalo offensive coordinator Joe Brady for the club’s head coaching vacancy.

Brady, 36, has been with the Bills since 2022. He began his tenure with the club as quarterbacks coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator midway through the 2023 season after the club fired Ken Dorsey.

He retained the role on a full-time basis in 2024.

Brady first generated buzz as the passing-game coordinator for LSU in 2019, winning the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach as he helped the program win the CFP national championship. Joe Burrow won the Heisman that season, tossing 60 touchdowns to just six interceptions before the Bengals drafted him at No. 1 overall in 2020.

From there, Brady was hired as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator in 2020 under Matt Rhule. But Brady was fired in 2021 before Rhule was fired five games into the 2022 season.

Under Brady’s direction over the last two seasons, the Bills have finished No. 10 and No. 4 in yards, and No. 2 and No. 4 in points. Buffalo was the league’s top rushing offense in 2025, with James Cook leading the league with 1,621 yards on the ground. Quarterback Josh Allen also had 579 yards rushing with 14 rushing TDs.

Allen won his first AP MVP award in 2024 under Brady.