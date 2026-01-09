Dolphins to hire Jon-Eric Sullivan as their new General Manager

The Dolphins have found their new General Manager.

According to multiple reports, the Dolphins will hire Jon-Eric Sullivan to fill the role. Sullivan was one of four finalists for the job and had his second interview with the team on Thursday.

Sullivan has worked for the Packers since 2004 in a variety of scouting and personnel roles. He spent the last four seasons as the team’s vice president of player personnel.

The first big task that Sullivan will be involved with in his new job will be the selection of the team’s next head coach. The Dolphins fired Mike McDaniel on Thursday, so Sullivan and the eventual hire will both be in their first season with the Dolphins in 2026.