Browns request interview with Chargers DC Jesse Minter

Cleveland has put in another interview request, this time for one of the coaches who will be on the sidelines this weekend.

According to multiple reports, the Browns have requested permission to interview Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter for their head coaching vacancy.

Minter, 42, has been with the Chargers for the last two seasons under head coach Jim Harbaugh. He previously was Harbaugh’s defensive coordinator at Michigan from 2022-2023, winning the CFP national championship.

Minter has plenty of familiarity with the AFC North, too, as he worked under John Harbaugh from 2017-2020 with the Ravens. Minter began his tenure with the club as a defensive assistant, before being promoted to assistant defensive backs coach, and finally defensive backs coach.

The Titans are another team with known interest in speaking with Minter, who cannot interview until after this weekend.