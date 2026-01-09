Snow and wind in the forecast for Soldier Field on Saturday night

The forecast for Chicago on Saturday night indicates that Soldier Field will have exactly the kind of weather a Packers-Bears playoff game deserves.

At 7 p.m. local time, when Packers-Bears kicks off, the forecast calls for snow flurries and wind gusts up to 30 mph. The temperature will be right around 32 degrees, but with the winds whipping off Lake Michigan, it will feel a lot colder than that.

The NFL schedule put both of this year’s regular-season games between the two teams late in the season, which meant a 16-degree game in Green Bay on December 7 and a 37-degree game in Chicago on December 20. So this will be the third cold-weather game between the two longtime rivals in five weeks.

In the regular season, each team won at home, but on Saturday, the Packers are 1.5-point favorites in Chicago.