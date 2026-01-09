 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season
nbc_pft_steelersseason_260109.jpg
How Rodgers, Tomlin connection worked for PIT

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season
nbc_pft_steelersseason_260109.jpg
How Rodgers, Tomlin connection worked for PIT

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Snow and wind in the forecast for Soldier Field on Saturday night

  
Published January 9, 2026 09:56 AM

The forecast for Chicago on Saturday night indicates that Soldier Field will have exactly the kind of weather a Packers-Bears playoff game deserves.

At 7 p.m. local time, when Packers-Bears kicks off, the forecast calls for snow flurries and wind gusts up to 30 mph. The temperature will be right around 32 degrees, but with the winds whipping off Lake Michigan, it will feel a lot colder than that.

The NFL schedule put both of this year’s regular-season games between the two teams late in the season, which meant a 16-degree game in Green Bay on December 7 and a 37-degree game in Chicago on December 20. So this will be the third cold-weather game between the two longtime rivals in five weeks.

In the regular season, each team won at home, but on Saturday, the Packers are 1.5-point favorites in Chicago.