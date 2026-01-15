PFT’s 2025 NFL division-round picks: Florio vs. Simms

Six down, seven to go.

The postseason is nearly halfway over, after the wild-card round. Simms went 4-2 straight up and 3-3 against the spread; I was 3-3 and 2-4, respectively.

Simms has clinched the straight-up title for the year, at 185-92-1. I’m 177-100-1. Against the spread, I’m clinging to a two-game lead, 141-133-4 and he’s 139-135-4.

This week, we have two disagreements against the spread, and two straight up.

For all division-round picks, you know what to do.

Bills at Broncos (-1.5)

Josh Allen knows the clock is ticking louder and louder on his chances to get to a Super Bowl. This may be his best chance yet to make it, especially without Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow in the playoff field. While the future is extremely bright for the Broncos, this year could end up being another stepping stone toward the ultimate prize.

Florio’s pick: Bills 24, Broncos 21.

Simms’s pick: Bills 24, 21.

49ers at Seahawks (-7)

Sam Darnold gets another chance to make a big play in a big spot, and to avoid making a bad play in a bad spot. And Kyle Shanahan gets another chance to cook up a game plan that will yield more than three points. All the pressure is on Seattle; none of the pressure is on the 49ers. In this round, sometimes that can make all the difference.

Simms, obviously, disagrees. He thinks Darnold will get it done, and that the Seattle defense will once again hold the San Francisco offense in check.

Florio’s pick: 49ers 27, Seahawks 24.

Simms’s pick: Seahawks 27, 49ers 17.

Texans at Patriots (-3)

The Texans’ defense is on par with other great units that carried the franchise to a Super Bowl win. This week, they likely won’t have to overcome a surprisingly poor performance from quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Florio’s pick: Texans 16, Patriots 13.

Simms’s pick: Texans 20, Patriots 17.

Rams (-3.5) at Bears

Who will step up in the fourth quarter, and who will step off? The Bears thrive when they’re firmly behind the 8 ball. And number 18 has shown that, in those moments, he can rise to a higher level.

Simms sees the Rams as being good enough on both sides of the ball to pull away.

Florio’s pick: Bears 30, Rams 27.

Simms’s pick: Rams 38, Bears 27.