 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mcvaylafleur_260115.jpg
McVay hints he’s spoken with LaFleur about Bears
nbc_pft_fredwarner_260115.jpg
Warner return would be a ‘tremendous boost’ for SF
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_260116.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round QB confidence

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mcvaylafleur_260115.jpg
McVay hints he’s spoken with LaFleur about Bears
nbc_pft_fredwarner_260115.jpg
Warner return would be a ‘tremendous boost’ for SF
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_260116.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round QB confidence

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

PFT’s 2025 NFL division-round picks: Florio vs. Simms

  
Published January 15, 2026 11:46 AM

Six down, seven to go.

The postseason is nearly halfway over, after the wild-card round. Simms went 4-2 straight up and 3-3 against the spread; I was 3-3 and 2-4, respectively.

Simms has clinched the straight-up title for the year, at 185-92-1. I’m 177-100-1. Against the spread, I’m clinging to a two-game lead, 141-133-4 and he’s 139-135-4.

This week, we have two disagreements against the spread, and two straight up.

For all division-round picks, you know what to do.

Bills at Broncos (-1.5)

Josh Allen knows the clock is ticking louder and louder on his chances to get to a Super Bowl. This may be his best chance yet to make it, especially without Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow in the playoff field. While the future is extremely bright for the Broncos, this year could end up being another stepping stone toward the ultimate prize.

Florio’s pick: Bills 24, Broncos 21.

Simms’s pick: Bills 24, 21.

49ers at Seahawks (-7)

Sam Darnold gets another chance to make a big play in a big spot, and to avoid making a bad play in a bad spot. And Kyle Shanahan gets another chance to cook up a game plan that will yield more than three points. All the pressure is on Seattle; none of the pressure is on the 49ers. In this round, sometimes that can make all the difference.

Simms, obviously, disagrees. He thinks Darnold will get it done, and that the Seattle defense will once again hold the San Francisco offense in check.

Florio’s pick: 49ers 27, Seahawks 24.

Simms’s pick: Seahawks 27, 49ers 17.

Texans at Patriots (-3)

The Texans’ defense is on par with other great units that carried the franchise to a Super Bowl win. This week, they likely won’t have to overcome a surprisingly poor performance from quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Florio’s pick: Texans 16, Patriots 13.

Simms’s pick: Texans 20, Patriots 17.

Rams (-3.5) at Bears

Who will step up in the fourth quarter, and who will step off? The Bears thrive when they’re firmly behind the 8 ball. And number 18 has shown that, in those moments, he can rise to a higher level.

Simms sees the Rams as being good enough on both sides of the ball to pull away.

Florio’s pick: Bears 30, Rams 27.

Simms’s pick: Rams 38, Bears 27.