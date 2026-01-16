 Skip navigation
Jim Schwartz scheduled for second interview with Browns

  
Published January 16, 2026 09:31 AM

The Browns know Jim Schwartz well, but they still want to spend more time with him as they continue their search for their next head coach.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Schwartz will have a second interview with the team. The interview is scheduled for Sunday.

Schwartz was one of two Browns assistants to interview for the head coaching job. Cabot reports that offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is not expected to have a second interview for the top job.

Schwartz was 29-51 as the Lions’ head coach from 2009-2013. He’s also been a defensive coordinator in Buffalo and Philadelphia since leaving that job and he helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LII during his run with the team.