 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seanmcdermottv2_260119.jpg
Bills firing McDermott ‘shakes everything up’
VrabelPFT1-19MPX.jpg
Vrabel has led a ‘remarkable’ turnaround for Pats
StroudPFTPMC1-19.jpg
Stroud’s ‘pitiful’ turnovers hold HOU back vs. NE

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seanmcdermottv2_260119.jpg
Bills firing McDermott ‘shakes everything up’
VrabelPFT1-19MPX.jpg
Vrabel has led a ‘remarkable’ turnaround for Pats
StroudPFTPMC1-19.jpg
Stroud’s ‘pitiful’ turnovers hold HOU back vs. NE

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons retain Jeff Ulbrich as defensive coordinator

  
Published January 19, 2026 10:37 AM

The Falcons will not have a new defensive coordinator in 2026.

Atlanta announced on Monday morning that the club will be keeping Jeff Ulbrich in the same position under new head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Ulbrich has a new three-year contract to stick with the franchise.

Ulbrich joined the Falcons last offseason under former head coach Raheem Morris. Atlanta finished the 2025 season at No. 15 in yards allowed and No. 19 in points allowed.

A 49ers linebacker from 2000-2009, Ulbrich previously served as Jets defensive coordinator from 2021-2024 and was New York’s interim head coach after the franchise fired Robert Saleh in 2024. He was also with Atlanta from 2015-2020, serving as linebackers coach and interim defensive coordinator in 2020 after the club fired former head coach Dan Quinn.