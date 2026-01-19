Falcons retain Jeff Ulbrich as defensive coordinator

The Falcons will not have a new defensive coordinator in 2026.

Atlanta announced on Monday morning that the club will be keeping Jeff Ulbrich in the same position under new head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Ulbrich has a new three-year contract to stick with the franchise.

Ulbrich joined the Falcons last offseason under former head coach Raheem Morris. Atlanta finished the 2025 season at No. 15 in yards allowed and No. 19 in points allowed.

A 49ers linebacker from 2000-2009, Ulbrich previously served as Jets defensive coordinator from 2021-2024 and was New York’s interim head coach after the franchise fired Robert Saleh in 2024. He was also with Atlanta from 2015-2020, serving as linebackers coach and interim defensive coordinator in 2020 after the club fired former head coach Dan Quinn.