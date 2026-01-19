Bills owner Terry Pegula: We need a new structure to get to the next level

Bills owner Terry Pegula officially announced the firing of head coach Sean McDermott in a statement on Monday morning.

McDermott was dismissed two days after the Bills were bounced from the playoffs by the Broncos in overtime. He went 98-50 in the regular season during nine years in Buffalo and went to the playoffs eight times, but the Bills have not reached the Super Bowl since the 1990s and Pegula pointed to the failure to break through as the reason for the change.

“I feel we are in need of a new structure within our leadership to give this organization the best opportunity to take our team to the next level,” Pegula said.

Pegula also confirmed General Manager Brandon Beane will lead the search for a new head coach and announced that Beane now has the title of president of football operations as well. It adds up to a major change in how the Bills will be doing business and more word about the direction they plan to go should be coming soon.