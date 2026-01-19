Brandon Beane to remain Bills’ GM, lead head coaching search

The Bills fired head coach Sean McDermott on Monday morning, but it won’t be a wholesale change of the football operations in Buffalo.

According to multiple reports, the Bills will retain General Manager Brandon Beane. Those reports also say that Beane will head up the search for the Bills’ next head coach.

Beane and McDermott were both hired by the Bills in 2017 and the team advanced to the playoffs in eight of their nine seasons together. Beane will now look for a coach who can maintain that level of regular season success while also finding a way to push through to the playoff success that has eluded them.

Quarterback Josh Allen’s presence should make that opportunity an attractive one to head coaching candidates and word on who the Bills are targeting for the vacancy should start to surface in the near future.