 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_overtimecoaching_260119.jpg
Should Bears have received first in OT vs. Rams?
BenJDecisions1-19.jpg
Analyzing Johnson’s late-game decisions vs. Rams
josh_allen_bills.jpg
Allen, Bills miss another opportunity to make SB

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_overtimecoaching_260119.jpg
Should Bears have received first in OT vs. Rams?
BenJDecisions1-19.jpg
Analyzing Johnson’s late-game decisions vs. Rams
josh_allen_bills.jpg
Allen, Bills miss another opportunity to make SB

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brandon Beane to remain Bills’ GM, lead head coaching search

  
Published January 19, 2026 09:42 AM

The Bills fired head coach Sean McDermott on Monday morning, but it won’t be a wholesale change of the football operations in Buffalo.

According to multiple reports, the Bills will retain General Manager Brandon Beane. Those reports also say that Beane will head up the search for the Bills’ next head coach.

Beane and McDermott were both hired by the Bills in 2017 and the team advanced to the playoffs in eight of their nine seasons together. Beane will now look for a coach who can maintain that level of regular season success while also finding a way to push through to the playoff success that has eluded them.

Quarterback Josh Allen’s presence should make that opportunity an attractive one to head coaching candidates and word on who the Bills are targeting for the vacancy should start to surface in the near future.