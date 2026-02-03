Cowboys hire Marcus Dixon as their DL coach

The Cowboys have hired Marcus Dixon as their new defensive line coach, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

He replaces Aaron Whitecotton, who was hired by the Titans last week.

The Cowboys announced the hirings of Derrick Ansley and Ryan Smith. Ansley will serve as the defensive pass game coordinator and Smith will coach the secondary.

Dixon spent the past two seasons as the Vikings’ defensive line coach. His contract expired, and the Vikings had already replaced him with Ryan Nielsen.

He was the assistant defensive line coach for the Rams in 2021 and the defensive line coach of the Broncos from 2022-23.

Dixon spent time with the Cowboys as a player from 2008-10.

Ansley spent two seasons as the Packers’ defensive pass game coordinator after one season as the Chargers’ defensive coordinator. Smith was the Cardinals’ cornerbacks coach the past two seasons.