Klint Kubiak says he’s just focused on the Super Bowl, won’t discuss coaching Raiders

Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is widely expected to become the next head coach of the Raiders after Super Bowl LX. But until then, he won’t talk about it.

Kubiak said today that he’s laser-focused on coaching the Seahawks in the Super Bowl, not on the Raiders job.

“I’m just focusing on playing this game and coaching this game. Been working my whole life to get to coach in this game, and that’s where our focus is,” Kubiak said, via Mike Dugar of TheAthletic.com.

Under NFL rules, Kubiak can’t officially take the Raiders job until the Seahawks’ season is over, so nothing will be done on that front until next week. All indications are that Kubiak knows his next job, but right now he’s focused entirely on his current job.