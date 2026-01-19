Chiefs request permission to interview Eric Bieniemy for offensive coordinator

The Chiefs may be bringing a familiar face back to Andy Reid’s coaching staff.

According to multiple reports, they have requested permission to interview Bears running backs coach Eric Bieniemy. Bieniemy was the offensive coordinator in Kansas City from 2018-2022 and those reports say the request is for an interview for that role.

Matt Nagy closed out the 2025 season as the offensive coordinator with the Chiefs, but he has an expiring contract and is seen as a top candidate to land the head coaching job in Tennessee.

Bieniemy got a number of head coaching interviews during his time with the Chiefs, but wound up making a lateral move to be the coordinator for the Commanders. While that afforded him an opportunity to call plays, the Commanders went 4-13 and he was dismissed along with head coach Ron Rivera at the end of the season. He spent a year at UCLA before joining the Bears’ staff for the 2025 campaign.