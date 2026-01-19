Matthew Stafford: I was worse in Chicago cold than Philly last year, but result was better

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford says the weather in Chicago affected him on Sunday, to a great extent than weather has affected him in other big games in his career. But that’s not what he cares about.

Stafford noted that his individual stats were better in the playoffs last year on a cold day in Philadelphia, but the Rams lost. He’ll always take his team winning, even if his own numbers don’t look good.

“Obviously I could be better, but playoff football is about winning the football game,” Stafford said. “I played great, threw for a bunch of yards last year in the snow and we lost, so that shit sucks. I’m happy to have played a little bit worse today and going home with a win. So we’ll take that.”

Last year in Philadelphia, Stafford completed 26 of 44 passes for 324 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, in a 28-22 loss. Yesterday in Chicago, Stafford completed 20 of 42 passes for 258 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions, in a 20-17 win. Stafford will take that every time.