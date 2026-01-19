 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_seanmcdermottv2_260119.jpg
Bills firing McDermott ‘shakes everything up’
VrabelPFT1-19MPX.jpg
Vrabel has led a ‘remarkable’ turnaround for Pats
StroudPFTPMC1-19.jpg
Stroud’s ‘pitiful’ turnovers hold HOU back vs. NE

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Matthew Stafford: I was worse in Chicago cold than Philly last year, but result was better

  
Published January 19, 2026 09:55 AM

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford says the weather in Chicago affected him on Sunday, to a great extent than weather has affected him in other big games in his career. But that’s not what he cares about.

Stafford noted that his individual stats were better in the playoffs last year on a cold day in Philadelphia, but the Rams lost. He’ll always take his team winning, even if his own numbers don’t look good.

“Obviously I could be better, but playoff football is about winning the football game,” Stafford said. “I played great, threw for a bunch of yards last year in the snow and we lost, so that shit sucks. I’m happy to have played a little bit worse today and going home with a win. So we’ll take that.”

Last year in Philadelphia, Stafford completed 26 of 44 passes for 324 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, in a 28-22 loss. Yesterday in Chicago, Stafford completed 20 of 42 passes for 258 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions, in a 20-17 win. Stafford will take that every time.