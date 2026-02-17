L.A. mayor believes Casey Wasserman should step down as LA28 chair

The fallout from his presence in the Epstein files has resulted in Casey Wasserman putting his talent agency (which represents multiple NFL players) up for sale. It has not impacted his role as the chair of the LA28 Olympic organizing committee.

The mayor of Los Angeles believes it should.

Appearing Monday on CNN, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass shared her views on Wasserman’s ongoing role with the 2028 Olympics.

“My opinion is that he should step down,” Bass said, via Teresa Liu of the Orange County Register. “The board made a decision. I think that decision was unfortunate. I don’t support the decision. I do think that we need to look at the leadership. However, my job as mayor of Los Angeles is to make sure that our city is completely prepared to have the best Olympics that has ever happened in Olympic history.”

The latest dump of Epstein files showed that Wasserman exchanged emails with Ghislaine Maxwell in 2003. Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison term after a 2021 conviction on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges related to assisting Epstein in the procurement of underage women.

The LA28 executive board hired an outside law firm to review Wasserman’s involvement with Maxwell. The board ultimately decided to retain Wasserman, reasoning that the interactions with Maxwell occurred years before Epstein was arrested for the first time.

Right or wrong, consider the outcome. Wasserman’s involvement was insufficient to result in his ouster from the LA28 effort, but it was enough to force him to sell his business.

Like Steve Tisch and the Giants, Wasserman and the LA28 board will assume the position of head down and mouth shut, while waiting for the storm to subside.

Will it? That’s the real question. If it doesn’t, it’s hard to imagine Tisch or Wasserman retaining their current roles.