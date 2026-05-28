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Giants clear cap space by restructuring Andrew Thomas’s contract

  
Published May 28, 2026 08:42 AM

The Giants are near the bottom of the NFL in available cap space, but they’ve given themselves some room by restructuring the contract of one of their most expensive players.

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas restructured his contract Wednesday, creating $6.46 million in cap space for this season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

As players routinely do, Thomas had some of his base salary converted to bonus money that can be spread out over future years’ salary caps. Thomas is under contract through 2029 thanks to the five-year, $117.5 million extension he signed with the Giants in 2023.

The $6.46 million will still be accounted for on the Giants’ salary cap, just not this season. Next year the Giants are projected to be near the top of the NFL in available cap space, so it makes sense for the Giants to push some of that cap accounting forward and give themselves more room to operate this year.