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Jayden Daniels: Brandon Aiyuk’s my brother, but I have no sense of his football future

  
Published May 28, 2026 09:25 AM

The Commanders have been seen as a landing spot for wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk since it became clear he would not be playing for the 49ers anymore, but Aiyuk remains on the roster for San Francisco.

Aiyuk has no guaranteed money left on his contract after the 49ers voided the remaining guarantees last year, so there’s no particular time pressure for the team to release him and the Commanders have not shown any willingness to give up assets to trade for him. One of the reasons the Commanders have been seen as a suitor is the presence of Aiyuk’s college teammate Jayden Daniels, but the quarterback said he doesn’t have any insight into how things will play out.

“I don’t know, I don’t have a sense on it,” Daniels said, via multiple reporters. “That is my brother and we have a personal relationship. His football future, that’s out of my control.”

Aiyuk has not played a game since Week 7 of the 2024 season and the absence of any sense of when things might be resolved with the 49ers makes it hard to expect to see him on the field for the Commanders or anyone else in the near future.