Kyle Shanahan praises Jauan Jennings, who is heading toward free agency again

49ers receiver Jauan Jennings has said he “can’t wait” to face the Seahawks on Saturday. What he hasn’t said (but should be thinking) is that he can’t wait for his next shot at free agency.

Two years ago, coming off of a strong performance in Super Bowl LVIII, Jennings became a free agent. He re-signed with San Francisco on a surprisingly light two-year, $11.89 million deal. But he had only 265 receiving yards during the 2023 regular season. In 2024, his production spiked to 975. This year, after a squabble with the team over his 2025 pay, Jennings had 643 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Against the Eagles in the wild-card round, Jennings threw a key touchdown pass on a trick play to running back Christian McCaffrey.

On Thursday, coach Kyle Shanahan praised Jennings, notwithstanding the reality that those words will come up again when it’s time to try to negotiate another new deal.

“A true competitor,” Shanahan said of Jennings. “Like, J.J. is one of the best competitors I’ve ever been around. And he is one of the best receivers I’ve ever been around, just in terms of how he plays down-in and down-out.

“J.J., I thought, was as important as any receiver on our 2023 team. I believed if we won [Super Bowl LVIII] he would’ve been the MVP. And I think every time we’ve gone to him, no matter what the situation’s been, he’s always come through at a high level. And J.J. had guys ahead of him with Deebo [Samuel Sr.] and [Brandon] Aiyuk for a number of years, but I thought he’s really who we went to on third down and the guy who was the most consistent for us in those ways. He’s gotten his opportunity with people not here as a number one receiver and like any guy who’s competitive, like J.J., he’s risen to that challenge and played like a number one receiver. So, ultimate respect for J.J.”

That’s very good news for Jennings, who may end up attracting far more interest when he inches toward the open market in less than two months.