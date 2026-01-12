Jauan Jennings on facing Seahawks: Can’t wait, this is who we wanted
The 49ers lost to the Seahawks at home in Week 18, but that isn’t dimming wide receiver Jauan Jennings’ enthusiasm about next weekend’s divisional round game in Seattle.
Jennings’ 29-yard touchdown pass to running back Christian McCaffrey on the first play of the fourth quarter helped the 49ers to their 23-19 win over the Eagles and he found out who the 49ers will be playing in their next game during an on-field interview with Mike Garafolo of NFL Media. Jennings channelled former Jets linebacker Bart Scott with his response.
“Let’s go, I can’t wait,” Jennings said. “That’s who we wanted.”
Jennings also threw a touchdown pass for the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII and the 49ers are hoping that Sunday’s throw will be part of a run that leads them back to Levi’s Stadium for another title tilt.