Which road teams deserve to be favored?
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Jauan Jennings on facing Seahawks: Can’t wait, this is who we wanted

  
Published January 11, 2026 09:14 PM

The 49ers lost to the Seahawks at home in Week 18, but that isn’t dimming wide receiver Jauan Jennings’ enthusiasm about next weekend’s divisional round game in Seattle.

Jennings’ 29-yard touchdown pass to running back Christian McCaffrey on the first play of the fourth quarter helped the 49ers to their 23-19 win over the Eagles and he found out who the 49ers will be playing in their next game during an on-field interview with Mike Garafolo of NFL Media. Jennings channelled former Jets linebacker Bart Scott with his response.

“Let’s go, I can’t wait,” Jennings said. “That’s who we wanted.”

Jennings also threw a touchdown pass for the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII and the 49ers are hoping that Sunday’s throw will be part of a run that leads them back to Levi’s Stadium for another title tilt.