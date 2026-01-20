 Skip navigation
Joe Schoen: Malik Nabers trending toward a return in training camp

  
Published January 20, 2026 04:39 PM

Giants receiver Malik Nabers underwent surgery to repair the torn ACL in his right knee on Oct. 28. He was on a cane on the sideline while watching the season finale against the Cowboys on Jan. 4.

Nabers, though, has made enough progress in his rehab that Giants General Manager Joe Schoen expressed optimism that the 2024 Pro Bowler will be ready for training camp in late July.

Nabers made 109 catches for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie and had 18 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns in 2025 before his season-ending injury in Week 4.

Giants running back Cam Skattebo, who is recovering from a season-ending ankle injury, will be ready for the offseason program, Schoen said.