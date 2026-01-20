Matthew Stafford: Caleb Williams made an unbelievable play, but our sideline didn’t panic

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford says he and his teammates immediately turned their focus on overtime when they saw Caleb Williams’ touchdown pass at the end of the fourth quarter on Sunday night.

Stafford said on Let’s Go that Williams and Bears tight end Cole Kmet made a stunning play, but the Rams shook it off and focused on the task at hand, which was winning the game in overtime.

“When I see Caleb running back toward the 50-yard line I’m feeling pretty good about it,” Stafford said. “What an unbelievable play he made, throwing that ball up, and honestly a great job by Kmet too, leaning on Cobie Durant and then finding a way to shove off at the end to make a play. It was tough in the moment, but to be honest with you, there wasn’t a lot of panic on our sideline. It was like, ‘Alright, let’s go play football.’ We’ve got another quarter to play, basically, and found a way to come away with the win, which is what it’s all about this time of year.”

Williams’ pass was one of the most memorable plays of the NFL season, but the Rams did what it took in overtime to give themselves a chance of being the team everyone remembers from the 2025-26 season.