Raiders complete second interview with Jesse Minter

  
Published January 20, 2026 04:00 PM

The Raiders have kicked off their second round of head coaching interviews.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has completed his second interview with the team. The Raiders have interviewed 14 candidates thus far, although two of them — Kevin Stefanski and Jeff Hafley — have been hired by other teams.

Hafley was on the list of second interviews with Las Vegas, but his agreement with Miami leaves Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero as the only other reported candidate set to meet with the team again.

The Ravens and Browns have also scheduled second interviews with Minter, so the Chargers may be looking for a new defensive coordinator in the near future.