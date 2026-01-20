Packers release Trevon Diggs

The Packers’ Trevon Diggs experiment has already come to an end.

Green Bay announced on Tuesday that the club has released Diggs.

Diggs was claimed off waivers in late December after he was released by the Cowboys. But he did not make an impact for the club.

While Diggs played 33 defensive snaps in the regular-season finale against Minnesota — during which the Packers rested their starters — he was on the field for just one snap in the postseason loss to Chicago.

Though he led the league with 11 interceptions in 2021, Diggs has played just 22 games since the 2022 season. He tore his ACL during practice in Sept. 2023 and underwent an additional surgery on his knee in Dec. 2024. He also dealt with concussion symptoms that landed him on injured reserve in 2025.

By releasing Diggs — who had three years left on his contract — the Packers will save just over $15 million against the cap.

Additionally, the Packers signed quarterback Kyle McCord and defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy to futures deals.