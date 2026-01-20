 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dksbmatchups_260120.jpg
Analyzing four potential Super Bowl LX matchups
nbc_pft_natchampreax_260120.jpg
Cignetti and IU cap off season with championship
nbc_pft_broncospatriots_260120.jpg
Can Stidham meet the moment vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dksbmatchups_260120.jpg
Analyzing four potential Super Bowl LX matchups
nbc_pft_natchampreax_260120.jpg
Cignetti and IU cap off season with championship
nbc_pft_broncospatriots_260120.jpg
Can Stidham meet the moment vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers release Trevon Diggs

  
Published January 20, 2026 04:34 PM

The Packers’ Trevon Diggs experiment has already come to an end.

Green Bay announced on Tuesday that the club has released Diggs.

Diggs was claimed off waivers in late December after he was released by the Cowboys. But he did not make an impact for the club.

While Diggs played 33 defensive snaps in the regular-season finale against Minnesota — during which the Packers rested their starters — he was on the field for just one snap in the postseason loss to Chicago.

Though he led the league with 11 interceptions in 2021, Diggs has played just 22 games since the 2022 season. He tore his ACL during practice in Sept. 2023 and underwent an additional surgery on his knee in Dec. 2024. He also dealt with concussion symptoms that landed him on injured reserve in 2025.

By releasing Diggs — who had three years left on his contract — the Packers will save just over $15 million against the cap.

Additionally, the Packers signed quarterback Kyle McCord and defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy to futures deals.