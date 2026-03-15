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Travis Etienne says he and Tyler Shough are both hungry to win a title in New Orleans

  
Published March 15, 2026 05:41 AM

New Saints running back Travis Etienne grew up near New Orleans, and he has said since signing with the team that he’s eager to win for his hometown. He says he’s on the same page with quarterback Tyler Shough about that.

Although Shough isn’t a New Orleans native like Etienne, Shough has quickly embraced New Orleans, and he and Etienne have already talked about their goals together.

“Tyler, he’s a great person, talking with him and being with him last night, you can sense the hunger, you can sense that he wants it for the city as well,” Etienne said.

Etienne said that seeing the way Shough improved over the course of his rookie season “definitely was a factor” in deciding to sign with the Saints, but he made clear that the primary factor was a return home. And the opportunity to bring a Lombardi Trophy to his hometown.