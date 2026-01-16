 Skip navigation
Giants, John Harbaugh still don’t have a deal

  
Published January 16, 2026 10:51 AM

The news hit on Wednesday night that the Giants and John Harbaugh are working on a deal to make the former Ravens coach the next coach of New York’s NFC team.

As of Friday morning, there has been no announcement.

Here’s what Tom Pelissero of NFL Network said on Friday morning, via AwfulAnnouncing.com: “This is leaning toward John Harbaugh becoming the next Giants head coach, but was not and is not a foregone conclusion. Those talks continue, very well could come to a conclusion in the next few hours.”

So what’s going on? Obviously, nothing is ever done until it’s done. But Pelissero seems to be hinting that someone could be keeping this particular deal from being done.

Of the flurry of Wednesday night reports, none characterize the ink as being on the page. Fortunately, sports media has evolved past the year or two from a decade or so ago during which reporters often declared a given move to be a “95-percent” certainty (after far more than five percent of those propositions failed to come to fruition). Still, the notion that the Harbaugh arrangement may fall apart is enough to make Giants fans a little nervous.

And to make Titans and Falcons fans a little intrigued. Along with the fans of any other team that is perhaps making a Hail Mary throw in an effort to wrest Harbaugh away from the Giants.