Mike McDaniel to interview with Raiders on Monday

Mike McDaniel’s travels across the country have been well documented on social media over the last week after he was fired by the Dolphins.

But he won’t need to get on another plane to take one of his next meetings.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, McDaniel will interview with the Raiders on Monday in South Florida.

Las Vegas’ top brass will be in town to watch Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza — the likely No. 1 overall pick — play in the CFP national championship game against the University of Miami. Pelissero notes that in the hours before that game, Raiders officials will meet with McDaniel about their head coach vacancy.

McDaniel has interviewed for a variety of head coach and offensive coordinator jobs since the Dolphins fired him last week. Atlanta, Cleveland, Baltimore, and Tennessee have all spoken with McDaniel about a top job.

If McDaniel does not land a head coaching gig, he will likely be the most in-demand offensive coordinator candidate in the league.