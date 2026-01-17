Kevin Stefanski to have second interview with Falcons

The Falcons are getting closer to filling their head coaching vacancy.

According to multiple reports, former Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski is interviewing with Atlanta for a second time on Saturday.

Stefanski is the first candidate to have a second interview with the franchise in this coaching cycle.

Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Stefanski has done research on working with Jeff Ulbrich, who served as Atlanta’s defensive coordinator in 2025. Falcons owner Arthur Blank would like to keep Ulbrich in the role.

Jim Schwartz served as Stefanski’s defensive coordinator on the Browns for the last three seasons. But Schwartz is a head coaching candidate for Cleveland. The club also would like to retain him if it hires an offensive-minded head coach.

Stefanski, a two-time AP coach of the year, led the Browns to a 45-56 regular-season record with a 1-2 postseason record in six seasons with the club.

If Stefanski doesn’t land the Falcons job, he could have several other options, as he’s also interviewed with the Ravens, Raiders, Dolphins, and Titans. He also spoke with the Giants, though they are zeroed in on John Harbaugh.