John Harbaugh may be looking for “parallel report” to ownership with Joe Schoen

From the moment Giant executive Chris Mara told Ian O’Connor of TheAthletic.com about a previously secret informal lunch meeting between Mara and coach John Harbaugh, it appeared that Giants ownership was hell bent on hiring Harbaugh. And the absence of G.M. Joe Schoen from the session raised eyebrows regarding whether and to what extent the man supposedly running the coaching search had been undermined by it.

Coincidentally, or not, O’Connor reports (in a nonchalant, backhanded way) that Harbaugh “needs a parallel report” to ownership, side by side with Schoen. Which would explain the current delay in getting Harbaugh’s contract finalized.

Here’s the Friday night tweet from O’Connor: “The Giants have never hired a HC as accomplished as John Harbaugh, including Dan Reeves (lower win %, no ring). If he needs a parallel report with Joe Schoen to the Maras to close it out, so be it. Ball is on the 1-yard line. Give it to [Cam] Skattebo and we’ll see you Tuesday.”

The Giants typically utilize a structure that has the G.M. above the coach on the organizational chart. If Harbaugh’s arrangement will deviate from that approach, Schoen’s contract likely will require an adjustment to reflect his shifted powers.

It’s hardly a surprise, if O’Connor’s suggestion is accurate, that Harbaugh (a 63-year-old, 18-year head coach with a Super Bowl pelt on the wall) wouldn’t want to report to Schoen, a 46-year-old G.M. with four years on the job. After making the playoffs with a 9-7-1 record in Schoen’s first season, the Giants are 13-38. Over the last three years, Harbaugh was 33-18 — and got fired for it.

The entire pursuit of Harbaugh has had the earmarks of an effort driven by ownership. Schoen (as anyone in his situation would do) had a more natural inclination to look for a coach who would accept the existing structure: The G.M. runs the show, the coach reports to the G.M. If Harbaugh’s arrival will be changing that, the delay in the negotiations of his contract make plenty of sense.

From Schoen’s perspective, giving a little power in order to get a proven head coach has significant benefits. Harbaugh could do well enough to keep Schoen in place for years to come, like Broncos coach Sean Payton has done for G.M. George Paton, who traded for and prematurely gave an ill-advised market-level contract to quarterback Russell Wilson.

The rising tide will lift all boats. Unless, of course, there’s a chance Harbaugh will try to parlay initial success into an argument that, with a different G.M., the Giants could become a potential Super Bowl winner.

That’s the leap of faith Schoen will have to take. Assuming he even has a real choice in the matter. If ownership wants Harbaugh, ownership will get him.

For now, all we can do is wait. And wish for a coaching-carousel edition of Hard Knocks featuring the Giants.