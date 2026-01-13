Giants exec Chris Mara had “informal meeting” on Sunday with John Harbaugh

Officially, free-agent coach John Harbaugh took no interviews before today. Unofficially, he had a meeting on Sunday with one of the teams believed to be hot on his trail.

Via Ian O’Connor of TheAthletic.com, Giants senior player personnel executive Chris Mara said that he met Harbaugh for an informal lunch meeting at Harbaugh’s house on Sunday.

The disclosure comes at a time when rumors are swirling that the Giants have already made an unofficial offer to Harbaugh, in the range of $20 million per year.

Technically, G.M. Joe Schoen is running the search for a new New York coach. But the Giants are a family-run business. And Chris Mara, the brother of primary owner John Mara, can do whatever he wants.

Including letting Harbaugh know that the Giants are willing to make him a formal offer, if/when he’s willing to accept it.