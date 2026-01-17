 Skip navigation
49ers’ Colton McKivitz: Kyle Shanahan is Coach of the Year, shouldn’t be a question

  
January 17, 2026

San Francisco 49ers right tackle Colton McKivitz says there’s no question in his mind that he plays for the best coach in the NFL.

McKivitz, who has been in San Francisco since 2020, says 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has done his best work this year. McKivitz said that for Shanahan to oversee such a strong season after the 49ers saw significant losses in free agency and then even bigger losses to injuries makes him the best coach in football.

“By far,” McKivitz told Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “The coach of the year shouldn’t be a question. With what we’ve had as a team injury-wise, all the roster changes and everything, everyone counted us out this year. . . . For us to be where we are, it speaks volumes to the coach he is.”

Shanahan has never won the coach of the year award and is not expected to win coach of the year this year either. Patriots coach Mike Vrabel is the betting favorite to win the award, followed by Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald. Shanahan is a distant third.

Shanahan’s father, two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Mike Shanahan, never won the coach of the year award either. Kyle would surely take following in his father’s footsteps as a Super Bowl winner even if he also follows in his father’s footsteps as a head coach who never wins coach of the year.