Report: Ejiro Evero to have second interview with Raiders

The Raiders are beginning to set up second interviews with head coaching candidates.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Las Vegas is setting up an in-person interview with Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero next week.

Evero interviewed virtually with the Raiders on Wednesday.

Evero has been the Panthers’ defensive coordinator since 2023, first taking the job under former head coach Frank Reich. While Carolina finished at the bottom of the league defensively in 2024, Evero helped turn the unit around to finish No. 16 in yards and No. 15 in points allowed in 2025.

Evero has coordinated two top-10 defenses — first with what the Broncos in 2022 (No. 7 in yards allowed) and then with the Panthers in 2023 (No. 4 in yards allowed).

Fowler notes the meeting between Evero and the Raiders is set to take place in South Florida.

Evero is also on the Steelers’ radar for their head coaching vacancy.