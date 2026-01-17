 Skip navigation
caleb.jpg
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260116.jpg
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Report: Ejiro Evero to have second interview with Raiders

  
Published January 17, 2026 09:55 AM

The Raiders are beginning to set up second interviews with head coaching candidates.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Las Vegas is setting up an in-person interview with Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero next week.

Evero interviewed virtually with the Raiders on Wednesday.

Evero has been the Panthers’ defensive coordinator since 2023, first taking the job under former head coach Frank Reich. While Carolina finished at the bottom of the league defensively in 2024, Evero helped turn the unit around to finish No. 16 in yards and No. 15 in points allowed in 2025.

Evero has coordinated two top-10 defenses — first with what the Broncos in 2022 (No. 7 in yards allowed) and then with the Panthers in 2023 (No. 4 in yards allowed).

Fowler notes the meeting between Evero and the Raiders is set to take place in South Florida.

Evero is also on the Steelers’ radar for their head coaching vacancy.