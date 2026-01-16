Rams vs. Bears weather update: Snow, wind, cold in forecast for NFL divisional round

The Rams and Bears will be playing in winter weather on Sunday night at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The current forecast for kickoff is a temperature of 19 degrees, wind gusts of 20 miles per hour and a 45 percent chance of snow.

Both teams’ coaches have said this week that they’re preparing for the winter weather.

Bears coach Ben Johnson says he likes the cold and that it could be a rude awakening for the opponents from Los Angeles, although Johnson acknowledged that Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has plenty of experience in the cold.

“I do know this will be the coldest game that they’ve played this year,” Johnson said. “That’s something I recognized when we found out who the opponent was. But I think Matthew Stafford has played well in cold games in his past, I don’t know how much of an advantage that gives you over their passing game necessarily. There’s a lot of elements that go into a game like this.”

Rams coach Sean McVay noted that the Rams played in bad weather in two games last season, against the Eagles and Jets, and the weather didn’t hurt them.

“You know in the cold how the ball feels, but last year was a great example, we had two really cold games,” McVay said. “Matthew’s played in these conditions. So it doesn’t change. There’s a couple things you have to be mindful of, but you start talking about wind, rain, how that affects your footing, we always kind of adjust and adapt. They’ve got to be able to play in those elements — they have a little more experience, but we’re not going to allow that to be an excuse. I think you have to have a feel, but I think the way that our guys play, I think it suits us well in any sorts of conditions.”