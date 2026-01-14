 Skip navigation
Ben Johnson says Chicago will be the coldest place the Rams have played this year

  
Published January 14, 2026 09:35 AM

The weather forecast for Sunday night’s Rams-Bears game calls for snow and temperatures around 20 degrees. Bears coach Ben Johnson approves.

“I like the cold. I do like the cold,” Johnson said.

Does the weather give Chicago an advantage over a team from Los Angeles?

“I do know this will be the coldest game that they’ve played this year,” Johnson said “That’s something I recognized when we found out who the opponent was. But I think Matthew Stafford has played well in cold games in his past, I don’t know how much of an advantage that gives you over their passing game necessarily. There’s a lot of elements that go into a game like this.”

Johnson, who previously served as offensive coordinator of the Lions, said that even though Detroit has an indoor home field, he liked to get his players ready to play in cold weather on the road by practicing outside. He’s not sure how the Rams will simulate that.

“When I was in Detroit you’re outside to start with and it’s usually pretty cold to start with this time of year anyway, so you could practice outside and try to acclimate yourself as much as you can. I think that’s a good question for them, how they feel about that,” Johnson said.

Johnson hopes the visitors from Southern California feel uncomfortable visiting Chicago in January.