Browns announce interview with Jesse Minter

  
Published January 16, 2026 11:22 AM

The Browns are the latest team to interview Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter for their head coaching vacancy.

Minter is meeting with the team on Friday. The Browns also confirmed that they are interviewing Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase to close out the week.

Minter has been popular on the circuit this week. He’s interviewed with the Cardinals, Falcons, Ravens, Raiders, Dolphins, and Titans since the Chargers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Patriots. The Giants also requested an interview with him before moving to hire John Harbaugh.

The Browns appear to be moving on to a second round of interviews after the meetings with Minter and Scheelhaase. Word on Friday is that their defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will have another interview for the top job on Sunday.