Matthew Stafford tries not to think whether it’s his last chance for another Super Bowl win

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford turns 38 next month. He’s far closer to the end than the beginning of a career that started in 2009. On this week’s Let’s Go! podcast, Stafford was asked whether he considers whether it’s his last chance to win another Super Bowl.

“I try not to think about that kind of stuff,” Stafford told Jim Gray. “I just try to enjoy the team that I’m on and the moment that I’m in. I love coming to work. I love the group that we get to do it with. These, like I said, opportunities don’t come every single year, so I just try to live in them and cherish them when they’re here. I sure hope it’s not my last opportunity, but we’ll see. You never know. Take these games and these seasons one at a time and figure it out from there. But I just know that I’m happy in the moment that I am right now doing what I’m doing.”

There’s no reason to think Stafford can’t keep going, for several years to come. He had a stellar season, being named first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career. And he could end up winning his first NFL MVP award.

The bigger goal is to win a Super Bowl. Stafford and the Rams are two games away from it.