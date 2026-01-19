 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seanmcdermottv2_260119.jpg
Bills firing McDermott ‘shakes everything up’
VrabelPFT1-19MPX.jpg
Vrabel has led a ‘remarkable’ turnaround for Pats
StroudPFTPMC1-19.jpg
Stroud’s ‘pitiful’ turnovers hold HOU back vs. NE

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seanmcdermottv2_260119.jpg
Bills firing McDermott ‘shakes everything up’
VrabelPFT1-19MPX.jpg
Vrabel has led a ‘remarkable’ turnaround for Pats
StroudPFTPMC1-19.jpg
Stroud’s ‘pitiful’ turnovers hold HOU back vs. NE

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns announce second interview with Jim Schwartz

  
Published January 19, 2026 06:47 PM

The Browns kicked off their second round of head coaching interviews on Monday.

Jim Schwartz was the first candidate to meet with the team a second time. Schwartz has been their defensive coordinator since 2023, so they have spent more time getting to know him than the other candidates for the job.

Schwartz also worked for the Browns in the mid-90s and has head coaching experience from his stint with the Lions. He went 29-51 while working in Detroit from 2009-2013.

The Browns are also expected to have second interviews with former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, and Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase. Scheelhaase will not be able to meet with the team until after the NFC Championship Game.