Browns announce second interview with Jim Schwartz

The Browns kicked off their second round of head coaching interviews on Monday.

Jim Schwartz was the first candidate to meet with the team a second time. Schwartz has been their defensive coordinator since 2023, so they have spent more time getting to know him than the other candidates for the job.

Schwartz also worked for the Browns in the mid-90s and has head coaching experience from his stint with the Lions. He went 29-51 while working in Detroit from 2009-2013.

The Browns are also expected to have second interviews with former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, and Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase. Scheelhaase will not be able to meet with the team until after the NFC Championship Game.