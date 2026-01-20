Chargers interview Drew Terrell for their offensive coordinator job

The Chargers completed an interview with Cardinals receivers coach and passing game coordinator Drew Terrell on Monday, the team announced.

The Chargers are seeking a replacement for Greg Roman, whom they fired after the season.

Terrell, who has eight seasons of NFL coaching experience, also interviewed for the Commanders’ offensive coordinator opening.

Terrell, 34, joined the Cardinals’ staff in 2023 after spending 2020-22 with the Commanders under Ron Rivera. He was assistant receivers coach and then receivers coach for Washington.

He also coached under Rivera with the Panthers from 2018-19 as an offensive quality control coach.

Other candidates for the Chargers’ offensive coordinator position are Chargers passing game coordinator Marcus Brady, Patriots passing game coordinator Thomas Brown, former Titans head coach Brian Callahan, former Giants head coach Brian Daboll, Chargers quarterbacks coach Shane Day, former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.