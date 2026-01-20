Packers to interview Eagles assistant Christian Parker for their DC job

The Packers will interview Eagles defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Christian Parker for their vacant defensive coordinator position, Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report reports.

Green Bay has an opening after Jeff Hafley agreed to a five-year deal to become the Dolphins’ head coach.

Parker has an in-person interview with the Cowboys on Tuesday and then will head to Green Bay from there.

Parker has spent the past two seasons in Philadelphia working under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. The Eagles have finished as a top-10 defensive unit against the pass with Parker on staff.

After several college jobs, Parker landed his first role in the NFL with the Packers as a defensive quality control coach in 2019.

After two seasons in Green Bay, Parker joined the Broncos as the defensive backs coach.